Popular sports presenter in Western Region dead

Correspondence from Western Region

Sheriph Mohammed who was once the Sports Head of West End Radio in Ellembelle District of the Western Region is reported dead.



Confirming the sad news to this journalist, Daniel Kaku, the current head of sports of West End Radio, Samuel Enyan Riquelme said, "yes it is true Sheriph Mohammed has passed on."



Late Sheriph Mohammed who was named the Sports Magician met his untimely demise on Esiama-Azulenuanu-Elubo highway where he was knocked down by a car around 3am.



He was then rushed to Eikwe Saint Martin de Pores Hospital in the district for treatment but was pronounced dead Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Late Sheriph Mohammed started his sports Journalism as a Commentator and sports presenter with Ankobra FM in Axim in 2007, he later moved to Pure FM at Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



From Pure FM, he moved to West End Radio in 2013 and later somewhere in 2018 left West End Radio to join a Mining Company called BCM until his departure.



The sad news has shocked his colleague sports Journalists and other people in the Western Region.



The driver of the car is in the hands of the police assisting them with an investigation.

