Population census: Hawa Koomson appeals to constituents to get involved

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has appealed to the people in her constituency to ensure that they are counted in the upcoming Population and Housing Census.

According to the minister, a population census is important to every country because it is through that the government will have a fair idea about the population size of the country for policy formulation for the development of the country.



The Minister made this appeal at the 2nd Biennial Delegates Conference of Northern Accra Diocese Methodist Youth Fellowship at Emmaus Methodist Church, Awoshie in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra region.

Speaking as a Guest Speaker for the conference, Hawa Koomson indicated that President Akufo-Addo and his government are proud of the Methodist Church and sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the Church leadership towards our collective effort to protect our country and citizens from the deadly threat of Covid-19.



She said it was obvious that the decision by the government to suspend services in churches and mosques was drastic but it has yielded the needed result and the good news is that Ghana has started vaccinating the populace against the COVID-19.