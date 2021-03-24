Porous borders hinder tax collection in Upper East - GRA

Baffor Asare, Outgoing Deputy Commissioner, CEPS of GRA UER

One of the major challenges that hinder revenue collection in the Upper East Region in terms of tax is the porous nature of the borders.

This is exacerbated by the lack of understanding of the people why they should even pay tax.



These were disclosed by the Regional Manager of the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Baffor Asare, in an interview with GBC URA RADIO in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



Mr Asare bowed out of the Upper East Region to honour his next appointment in the petroleum sector as the Deputy Commissioner.



He has been working with the Customs Division of GRA in the Upper East Region for the past two years and has gathered a lot of experience in revenue generation in the Region.

He shared some of his experience on the perception of the people regarding the tax system.



Mr. Asare who had his primary education in the Upper East Region said the people are warm and welcoming and are ready to assist you to achieve your set target.



He advised his colleagues to forge good working relationships within themselves and with their sister department immigration as well as the people within the communities.