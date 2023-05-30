Porsche Lotteries has not dribbled draw winners - Management

File Photo

Below is the full statement from Porsche Lotteries:



Porsche Lotteries has NOT Dribble Draw Winners over 1 Million Cedis Win



The Management of Porsche Lotteries has taken notice of a Publication by New Crusading Guide on Tuesday, 30th May 2023 claiming that, Mr. Samuel Otoo Lartey, the CEO of the Company has dribbled about 17 lotto writers of an amount of One Million and Seventy-seven Thousand, Six Hundred Ghana Cedis(GHC 1, 077, 600.00).



Management wishes to state that, the said 17 lotto writers together with a staff of Porsche Lotteries conspired to defraud the company with fraudulent winning tickets.

The said lotto draw was the Draw of Obiri Lotto and not the Draw of the National Lottery Authority(NLA).



The true story is that, the 17 lotto writers who used to work for Porsche Lotteries were supposed to closed work at 10:30pm before the Draw by Obiri Lotto but they waited until 11:07pm after the Draw has been done and the winning numbers had been declared by Obiri Lotto. These 17 writers therefore inserted those winning tickets into the sacks used for the collection of the staking papers(tickets) and this clearly amount to fraudulent activities and evidence is available to support this claim.



Management of Porsche Lotteries lodged official complaint with the Police Station to investigate the matter and currently the matter is before the Ghana Police Service and the National Lottery Authority.



The staff of Porsche Lotteries who conspired with the 17 lotto writers to defraud the Company has run away into hiding and the Police are doing their best to track him.



Management of Porsche Lotteries would like to assure the staking public that, Mr. Samuel Otoo Lartey and his company, Porsche Lotteries are not into any form of acts that will dribbles monies meant for lotto winners.