Port Ladies Association educated on breast cancer

Members of PLASS during Breast Cancer Awareness Program

The Port Ladies Association of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority in collaboration with the International Maritime Hospital has embarked on an intensive education on breast cancer for its members.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and in low- and middle-income countries, like Ghana the incidence has been rising steadily.



Research suggests that breast cancer is also the leading cause of cancer mortality in Ghanaian women.



According to a Family Physician Specialist at the International Maritime Hospital, Dr. Yaa Akyaa Boateng, due to the fatality associated with cancer in its late stages, it is important to emphasize on early detection which is the best option in the management of the illness.



She revealed that high exposure to oestrogen, the female sex hormone, aging, genetics, and ethnicity are among some of the uncontrollable natural risk factors of breast cancer, however, there’s the need to practice healthy lifestyles to reduce chances of breast cancer.



“We need to cut down on excessive alcohol intake as well as smoking, because that increases our risk of developing breast cancer,” she educated.

The members of the Port Ladies Association were also taught the appropriate ways to do the self-breast examination themselves and also advised to get screened regularly.



The PLASS members also had the opportunity to interact with some breast cancer survivors and ambassadors of the Breasted One Foundation, who are playing a crucial role in the encouragement of women countrywide who may be unfortunately diagnosed for the illness.



The President of the Port Ladies Association and the Corporate Procurement Manager of GPHA, Philippa Amanda Armah asked the members of PLASS to take advantage of the free healthcare they receive as employees of GPHA, to make sure to get checked up regularly.



The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Port of Tema, Abena Serwaa Opoku-Fosu said such educational arrangements go a long way to empower women to be able to play an influential role in their own fates as well as make them ambassadors in their various communities.

Source: Eye on Port