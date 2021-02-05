Portable drinking water for people of Damongo will be my biggest achievement - Abu Jinapor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has assured the people of the Damongo of portable drinking water since that will be his biggest achievement as the MP for the area.

Hon Jinapor said he has seen for himself how the inhabitants of the Damongo are suffering for water and will make sure work on the Damongo water project is done at a faster rate.



He disclosed that feasibility studies and mapping have been completed and by March 2021, pipe laying will commence.



Hon Jinapor said the perennial water shortage in Damongo gives him sleepless nights and that he is working around the corner to make sure that becomes a thing of the past.

In June 2020 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project. The USD49 million Water Supply Project, being financed by the UK Export Finance and Bank is aimed at supplying portable water to the people of Damongo Township and its surrounding communities.



The project is estimated to supply water to 68,000 people with an average demand of Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred (8,800) cubic metres of water daily.