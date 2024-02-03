Portion of KIA Terminal 3 cafeteria 'deteriorating' as traveler shares video

Portions of the KIA cafeteria

Concerns over the maintenance standards of Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 have been raised after a video was shared of an apparent damp ceiling at the place.

The footage, was shared on February 2, 2024 by Johnnie Hughes, host of Johnnie’s Bite on 3 FM.



In the video, Hughes points out a specific area around the cafeteria where the ceiling appears damp, suggesting a potential water leakage issue.



Hughes expressed his dismay, stating, "A portion of Terminal 3, that we spent so much money to build, which has become the envy in West Africa and other parts of the world, is suddenly going bad. Maintenance culture is becoming a problem there."



He added: "This is a portion around the cafeteria; look at what the roofs are becoming like. Terminal Three is an amateur video, and yesterday someone was traveling, saw it, and was so appalled he sent it to the dean of parliamentary affairs, who then forwarded it to me,” he said.



