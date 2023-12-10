Portions of Kumasi Central Market in flames

File photo

A fire has destroyed portions of the Kumasi Central Market, Kapitalradio971.com can exclusively report.

According to Nicholas Essuman of Kapitalradio971.com, the fire that broke out on Sunday morning at 7:15 a.m. has burnt over 300 stores along French Line, which is near the Aboabo station of the 31st December sector of the Central Market.



The course of the of the outbreak is not immediately known.

The report further stated that although personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have not yet arrived at the spot, the locals are trying their best to control the fire.