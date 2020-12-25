Post-Election Violence: NDC hates Ashantis and development – Simon Osei-Mensah

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have chosen to demonstrate in the Ashanti Region over the 2020 presidential results due to their dislike and hatred for residents.

“NDC hate development in the Ashanti Region. They dislike the people and because of this hatred they are burning tyres on the streets of Kumasi and causing destructions”, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah claimed in reaction to the recent demonstration in the area.



Protestors attempted to burn car tyres in front of the Jubilee Park in the Kumasi, a move that nearly marred the otherwise peaceful march in protest of the outcome of the 2020 polls.



Speaking to the unfortunate development on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Regional Security Chairman issued a stern warning to the demonstrators.



“Why are they demonstrating in the Ashanti Region? Was the presidential election declared here? They should go to Accra to demonstrate or go to court”, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah fumed.

NDC protestors nearly clashed with military-cum-police force during last Sunday’s demonstration in Kumasi.



This was the second time within one week that the largest opposition party is hitting the streets of Kumasi over the declared results of the elections.



The march was led by some regional and national executives of the party.



The NDC has vowed to continue the protests until the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) overturns the results of the just-ended elections and declare same in favour of their leader, John Dramani Mahama.