Posterity will judge you favourably – Ursula to Jean Mensa

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has described the just-ended voter registration exercise organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) as the “best registration exercise ever”.

The EC began the registration exercise on Tuesday, 30 June 2020, and ended it on Sunday, 9 August 2020.



According to the EC, some 16,663,669 Ghanaians have been registered.



Prior to the exercise, many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) including a group of medical doctors, called on the EC to suspend the exercise since it had the potential of exposing Ghanaians to COVID-19, which could lead to mass deaths.



Commending the EC on the conduct of the exercise, especially in the wake of COVID-19, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said posterity will judge the Jean Mensa-led Commission “favourably”.

In a Facebook post, the Communication Minister quizzed: “Where are the naysaying, doom-mongering academics, ‘neutrals’ and CSOs? What happened to the expert models which predicted our collective death from COVID if the registration exercise went on??? Can we hear from them now, please? Will they be modest enough to admit that they MAY have got it wrong?? For some of them, who shall remain nameless, they are goofing too much lately and might want to hesitate a bit before sharing their ‘expert’ opinions on matters they know very little about.”



