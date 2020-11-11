Posterity will not forgive Amidu for failing us - Educate Africa

Martin Amidu is Special Prosecutor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Educate Africa Institute, Mr.Boadi William, has stated that posterity will not forgive Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor, if he fails to live up to expectations.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the Special Prosecutor has been a failure in fighting corruption despite the hope Ghanaians had in him.



He observed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has deliberately captured and kept Martin Amidu’s mouth closed.



Mr. Martin Amidu, according to Mr. Boadi, was appointed as Special Prosecutor to help fight corruption, but, in the long run, his mouth is closed by the NPP preventing him from taking action.



He wondered how Mr Amidu was able to fight Alfred Woyome as an individual in the GHS51 million saga but has failed after he was giving an appointment with all the resources at his disposal.



He has therefore suggested for the Office of the Special Prosecutor to be scrapped because the Attorney-General with enough resources would be able to deal with all corruption scandals.

Mr Boadi in proposing ways to end corruption asked for impunity to end so persons who are found culpable of corruption are dealt with no matter their position.



He is also proposing the reformation of public administration and finance management to promote transparency and access to information.



He charged the government to operationalise the Right to Information Law, empower citizens by letting them know that our leaders are there because of us and not their selfish interest.



He concluded by asking the state to put in measures to deal with political leaders who amass wealth while in office and review of the Constitution to reduce the power of appointment of the Executive.