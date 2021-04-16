Postings of nude photos on the ascendency – Judge who jailed Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo's judgement was given on Friday, April 16 by an Accra Circuit Court

The trial judge who sentenced actress Akuapem Poloo, Christina Cann, has noted that posting of nude pictures on social media is increasing.

TV3’s Selom Amenya who was in court reported the judge as saying when you take away rape, domestic violence, positing nude photos is on the ascendency. It was time to deter people from doing that hence, the sentencing.



Akuapem Poloo was convicted on her own plea after she pleaded guilty to charges against her in court.



The Accra Circuit Court convicted her on publication of obscene materials and two counts of domestic violence on 14th April 2021.



She was asked by the court to undergo a pregnancy test but the result was negative.

She received a 90-day prison sentence after being found guilty of stripping naked in front of her seven-year-old son.



The single mother pleaded guilty to all three counts, one of which is showing obscene material to her son in 2020.



She is supposed to spend 90 days in prison for each count but the terms are to run concurrently.