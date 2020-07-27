General News

Posture of Akufo-Addo, Hawa Koomson an affront to vigilantism bill - Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has expressed worry over the silence of President Akufo-Addo after one of his ministers, Hawa Koomson, fired a warning shot at a voter registration centre in Awutu Senya East Constituency.

According to Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo the failure of Akufo-Addo to reprimand Hawa Koomson is an affront to the vigilantism bill which passed in parliament.



He said, the Akufo-Addo government must ensure there is peace and stability in the country, it is, therefore, surprising the president is silent on the issues especially when he professed to uphold the tenets of rule of law and democracy.



In an interview with Ghanaweb, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo called on Akufo-Addo to rise above partisan politics and ensure peace and stability is maintained in the country.



“The posture of Akufo-Addo is not the best, you know what has happened to one of his Ministers who went into a polling centre and fired warning gunshots. Today as we speak the president has not said anything about it or reprehended her or done anything to her and I believe that the posture of the president and the posture of his appointees run contrary to the very law that he passed quickly which is the vigilantism bill and other related offences bill. He is not living up to what he professes to be.” He said.



“He (Nana Addo) said he believes in democracy and rule of law, we expect that the cardinal principle of rule of law which says that all is equal before the law, must be enforced and it must start with him. We are looking up to him because he is the Commander in Chief of this country and the peace and tranquility of this country are entrusted into him. So, we want the president to rise above partisan politics and ensure that the spirit of the late Evans Atta Mills which is peace and unity will permeate in all that we do all a nation,” He added.





The Vigilantism Bill finally passed into law in July 2019.



The Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 applies to a person who participates in the activities of a vigilante group that is associated with, related, connected or affiliated to a political party; a person who acts as a land guard and a person who engages in other acts of vigilantism.



It also seeks to disband political party vigilante groups within one month of it becoming law and spells out prison terms for persons convicted of vigilante offences, with a maximum of 15 years.

