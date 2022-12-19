Pot-bellied prophets haven't been called by God - Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie

General Overseer of The Potter’s City Church, Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie

General Overseer of The Potter’s City Church, Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie has posited that pot-bellied prophets cannot be called prophets because they've not been called by God.

According to him, a prophet isn't someone who likes food to develop potbelly and all such ones should reconsider their calling.



"If a pastor doesn't fast, he doesn't have a problem. He can operate with the anointing. Do you know all the major fasts in the Bible were done by Prophets? 40 days and 40 nights, was done by Prophet Moses, 40 days and 40 nights, Prophet Elijah, 40 days and 40 nights, Jesus called himself a prophet. So, a prophet with a potbelly, God has not called him".



He continued that in his view and understanding, there was nothing wrong with a pot-bellied pastor but, not a prophet. "You're not called", he affirmed.



The General Overseer of The Potter’s City further noted that he sees a lot of people calling themselves prophets and eating the whole year. "That is the reason why they start sleeping with people's wives. If you're a prophet and you don't fast and pray, you would dupe people's wives and sleep with them".



Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie defused the notion that Prophets are not preachers. "What kind of deception is that? Look at the book Isaiah wrote, look at the book Jeremiah wrote, if those didn't preach, how did they write those books?".

According to him, he fasts more than he eats in a whole year and the fact that someone can mention people's names doesn't make them prophets. This is the fallacy affecting most so-called Prophets but they forget they can be deceived by the word of knowledge. However, he underscored that "Accuracy is not the acid test for the prophetic but, the discernment" is.



He further advised his colleagues who are pastors not to meddle in the prophetic and leave that area for Prophets. "Every Prophet you call a false prophet use to be a true prophet before but, something went wrong somewhere". When that happens instead of them going to God to make amends they pretend the prophetic gift is there and they complicate things for themselves.



"The Holy Ghost would always announce its coming but, doesn't announce its existence. Don't misbehave for the anointing to exit you. If you're living in sin, stop.



The Prophet made these revelations in a video post by FA Boateng on Facebook when he was teaching on the topic "The Prophetic Anointing" to his Congregants.



In sum, he postulated that "The acid test of the Prophetic is the word of God". A Prophet who doesn't know the word will always fall into error. It means that when God speaks now, I must make sure it's in line with his word", he ended.