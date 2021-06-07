Potholes on Amasaman, Nsawam roads can be used as graves - Chief

Parts of the Amasaman-Nsawam road in a deplorable state

The Ewe Chief of Sapeiman Togbe Aga Azamaglo has shot down claims all roads in Amasaman have been repaired.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that the potholes on some of the deplorable roads in the area could be used as graves to bury people.



He said although all town roads in Adeiso have been tarred, those in Nsawam and Amasaman have not been tarred.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that it is false for anyone to state that roads in his jurisdiction have been tarred.



He challenged the Minister in charge of roads to point to a single road in Amasaman and Nsawam that have been tarred.

The situation he bemoaned is having a serious challenge on businesses and road users.



The traditional ruler added that the poor roads cause unnecessary traffic.



He appealed to the authorities to come and work on the deplorable roads to help the free flow of traffic in the affected communities.