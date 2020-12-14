Power FM journalist kept in police custody for allegedly threatening Akufo-Addo

Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah has been cautioned and detained by the police for allegedly threatening the president of the republic.
The journalist was invited by the Criminal Investigation Department following a viral video in which the said journalist allegedly threatened the president and hurled insults at him over claims that he (President) was meeting some justices of the Supreme Court over a possible election petition.
A statement issued by the CID has disclosed that the journalist is custody for further action.
This comes after Mr Boamah published on his Facebook wall a video in which he made certain comments about the President and the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.
