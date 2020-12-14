Power FM presenter faces CID today for threatening Akufo-Addo

Mon, 14 Dec 2020 Source: My News GH
The Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited Oheneba Boamah Bennie for threatening the President of Ghana.
Oheneba Boamah is expected to meet with the CID on Monday December 14 to explain his threats against the President of Ghana.
The letter inviting the Power FM presenter said Oheneba Boamah recorded live Facebook videos insulting and threatening the President of Ghana.
