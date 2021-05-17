Power crisis deepening because NPP, NDC abandoned Nkrumah’s blue-print – CPP

CPP National Chairperson, Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah

National Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, has said successive governments after the CPP government are struggling to make inroads into the energy sector crisis because they never followed the blue-print Dr Nkrumah had planned for Ghana.

She claimed the prevailing power crisis in the country never existed under the CPP government led by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



According to her, Ghana was exporting power to neighboring countries during the era of the CPP government.



“When you look at the hard work of the party some years back, even the Dumsor that cannot be solved now was never in existence in the CPP regime and we were exporting energy. I am making a statement of fact. During the CPP regime Ghana was exporting power, there was no dumsor. We set up Atomic Energy knowing that we will need extra energy for the Ghanaian people. It was proactive thinking,” the CPP National Chair disclosed on Kasapa 102.5 FM Ghana Kasa morning show Monday.



She added that "CPP is unpopular now as a result of numbers and not ideas.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, says he’s confident the load shedding exercise in some parts of Accra will end today as scheduled.



“There has been a 'dumsor' timetable for those in Accra who are served by the Pokuase substation, and ECG published a timetable for that and it ends today. I cannot stand here and give you a yes or no answer, but we are sure that for whatever they needed to do and for whatever reason they came with the timetable, it ends today,” he told a Press conference in Accra.



The CPP Chairperson further stated that the previous and current government are only trying to solve the energy crisis.