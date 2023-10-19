Power, influence, opposition: Samira Bawumia's explosive political 'address'

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has made her first politically charged address in a long while.

Mrs. Bawumia, while meeting some New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates as part of her husband's flagbearership campaign spoke about three thematic areas that should be the focus when they cast their ballot on November 4.



Her husband, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a frontrunner in the race to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become NPP presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2024 polls.



The main areas Mrs. Bawumia touched on are analysed below:



Power



Samira described the upcoming election as one of high stakes for the party especially, stating that delegates must act properly.

"The election we are heading towards is one that is consequential for the party, so we do not want to make a mistake, we need to show a united front, so all of us should stand in a direction where we can get the power,” she said.



Opposition:



Samira touched on the dangers associated with landing in opposition, among others, that party people will suffer. She tasked delegates to avoid candidates who were giving off bad energy, withouth mentioning names.



“As for those going around campaigning with bitterness and anger, claiming we should go into opposition, do we support that?" which question elicited a negative response from the gathering.



Influence

Samira suggested further that losing power and landing in opposition will equate to losing influence and agency.



"He is saying they have taken you for a fool and you haven't gotten benefits, but let me ask you? If you go into opposition would you get anything? If you go into opposition, do you have a minister that you can go to and ask for something?



"If you go into opposition, do you have a DCE that you can ask something?” she asked getting a negative response all along.



Takes aim at 'rogue candidate'



She alleged that a candidate who is threatening to scuttle the party's fortune is likely doing so because of financial security.

"Maybe he is satisfied, the wife is satisfied, his children are all satisfied, and he doesn’t have any worries, when he drags us into opposition, he is okay, so, we have to look sharp? Or is that not so? We should look sharp."



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





