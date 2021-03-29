Power is not marriage - Atubiga slams Ofosu Ampofo

Stephen Atubiga is a member of the National Democratic Congress

"I want Ofosu Ampofo to understand that position is rotational; power is not marriage to be for better, for worse we voted you to lead us and you should expect that the people you are leading some will fall and some will cry when we lose" Stephen Atubiga, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) told his National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

The comment follows his suspension from the party. Atubiga was suspended for failing to apologize to Professor Joshua Alabi



A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia indicated that Mr Atubiga, “agreed to write officially on your Facebook wall retracting your earlier writings and to write officially to Hon. Joshua Alabi apologizing personally to him and to refrain from such defamatory comments in the future. However, recent publications on social media attributed to you on March 8, March 12, and March 14 among others, denigrating the Party and individuals in the Party indicate that you are not only in breach of your own promise and hence not reliable but you are further denting the image of the party contrary to article 47 (1) (a, b) of the party’s constitution.”

"You are therefore by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given that your membership of the NDC is suspended, pending the hearing and final determination by the National Disciplinary Committee".