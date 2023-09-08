9
Power outage hits several parts of Ghana

Dumsor The incident is said to be widespread across the country

Fri, 8 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are reports of blackouts across several parts of the country

Various regions are currently experiencing power cuts, and the cause is not yet clear. Reports of blackouts started emerging simultaneously on various social media platforms at about 7 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Areas that have reported experiencing the power cuts include parts of Greater Accra, Upper West, Ashanti Region, Bono Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region, Central Region, and Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has issued a statement attributing the incident to a technical challenge originating from the Ghana Grid Company Limited.

According to ECG, it is hoping to restore power immediately once the situation is rectified.



