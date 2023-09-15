Power play, political manipulation destroying Ghana Police Service – Retired Officer

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Former Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service, S.Y Amoako, in the Buoyem, Techiman North District, Bono East Region has attributed the current issues in the police administration to the recent protocol process affecting personnel recruitment and political interference.

He opined that the recruitment of police officers in the country has significantly evolved compared to the previous process and recent procedures.



He stated that no background checks are conducted before individuals are recruited into the service in recent times.



He believes that if thorough background checks had been completed, some personnel in the service would not have been issued uniforms, which he believes is contributing to current events in the service.



The former officer argued that politics has influenced top officials, shifting their focus from the country’s interest to individual and political affiliations.



He spoke to the media at a public event recently.

“A lot has changed in recent years. During our time, proper checks were performed before enlistment. Nowadays, the Ghana Police Service no longer undertake background check in your prior schools and other places to guarantee you have what it takes to be enlisted.



Another issue is that persons associated with political parties have infiltrated the service. Consider the ongoing investigation into the leaked footage and the controversy that has surrounded it. A trap was set, and some people fell for it. There is an ongoing political game in the service, with some plotting to get others removed. This is harmful to the GPS.”



The retired officer supports the ongoing investigation into the leaked tape and the IGP’s response to allegations against him, urging the service to eliminate the protocol process in recruiting personnel and stating the importance of the IGP’s response to multiple allegations.



The former officer, who served 40 years in the military, that the current power play and political manipulations are unhealthy and must be addressed.