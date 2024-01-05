Pragya rider butchered by mentally-ill person at Ajumako

Reports say the victim, Fafada was trying to separate a fight between two mentally ill persons

A 21-year-old Pragya rider has been butchered by a mentally ill person at Ajumako in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Reports say the victim, Fafada was trying to separate a fight between two mentally ill persons – Kwame Anin and Abomi on Thursday, January 4, 2024, around 10:30pm when unfortunately the latter pulled out a sharpened cutlass and started hacking him.



The victim is a brother to Kwame Anin one of the mentally ill persons who was being beaten by his opponent Abomi, so he decided to separate the fight which led to his butchering.



The suspect was also beaten by the angry residents and sent to the Ajumako District Police Command but he was freed to go home.

They accused him of beating women who he meets on the streets, touching their buttocks and breasts in public, and sometimes raping them at night.



Residents say though the suspect’s conduct has been reported to the Police no action has yet been taken against him.