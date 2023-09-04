Pray for Bawumia to win NPP Primaries - Brogya Genfi charges NDC Youth in Ejura

Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Director for Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress

Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Director for Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has encouraged the party to pray for Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to secure a resounding victory in the upcoming NPP Presidential Primaries slated for November 4, 2023.

Brongya Genfi, who addressed the party's youth with a compelling statement at Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency, said, "… pray for Bawumia to win the NPP Presidential primaries on November 4 because he's the one we are prepared for...".



He went on to express his view, stating, "The Vice President has caused more harm to the country, but we can, at least, be benevolent at this point by praying for him to win the primaries. Let us pray he gives Kennedy Agyepong and Co a real showdown."



The event saw the presence of prominent figures within the NDC, including the Ashanti Regional Chairman and Secretary of the party, the Regional Youth Organizer and Deputy, the National Organizer, Deputy General Secretary, Deputy National Youth Organizer, and the newly appointed Director for Interparty/CSOs relations.



The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase, Mohammed Bawa Braimah, presided over the program and encouraged the youth to put in their utmost effort to secure another term victory for the party in the constituency in the crucial 2024 elections.



NAY/WA

