Prayers, warm welcome meet Ken Ofori-Atta’s first day in office after short illness

Just like any family member or close friend who returns home from a trip is given a special welcome, same was the reception Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, received when he stepped foot on the Ministry’s premises on his first day at work.
Clad in his usual white kaftan alongside his famous brown bag, Ken Ofori-Atta was met with cheers and a rousing welcome from both directors and staff of the finance ministry.
In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Ken Ofori-Atta received prayers from staff of his outfit during his first day at work on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, after President Akufo-Addo swore him in as the minister of finance the previous day.
Ken Ofori-Atta on February 14 travelled to the United States of America to receive treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.
He returned home on Monday, March 22, 2021, after getting medical care at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA.
While he was away, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu took his stead to present the 2021 budget on the floor of Parliament.
Ken is Back! His first day in the office as the Finance Minister. The Nation looks up to our leadership. Let's Rise Up and Build???????? pic.twitter.com/A7TJhTv6bU— Michael A. Bediako (@MABediako) March 31, 2021