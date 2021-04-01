Prayers, warm welcome meet Ken Ofori-Atta’s first day in office after short illness

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Just like any family member or close friend who returns home from a trip is given a special welcome, same was the reception Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, received when he stepped foot on the Ministry’s premises on his first day at work.

Clad in his usual white kaftan alongside his famous brown bag, Ken Ofori-Atta was met with cheers and a rousing welcome from both directors and staff of the finance ministry.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Ken Ofori-Atta received prayers from staff of his outfit during his first day at work on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, after President Akufo-Addo swore him in as the minister of finance the previous day.



Ken Ofori-Atta on February 14 travelled to the United States of America to receive treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

He returned home on Monday, March 22, 2021, after getting medical care at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA.



While he was away, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu took his stead to present the 2021 budget on the floor of Parliament.



