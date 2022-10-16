Praying at galamsey site won't save our environment - Apaak to anti-galamsey clergmen

Dr Clement Apaak, MP, Builsa South, has stated that the clergy going to the galamsey sites to pray and sing patriotic songs won't save the environment.

According to him, the clergy must call out the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refusing to use the power of the state to arrest and prosecute those funding the destruction of the environment.



The Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee and a Member of the Public Accounts Committee is of the view that the President as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces can use all the power at his disposal to arrest and prosecute those funding and profiting from galamsey activities but because he knows such individuals, he is being adamant.



"Patriotic songs and praying, good, but alone will not save our environment. Call out NADAA for refusing to use the power of the state, as Commander-In-Chief, to arrest and prosecute those funding and profiting from the destruction of our environment, government knows them," Dr Clement Apaak tweeted.





Patriotic songs and praying, good, but alone will not save our environment. Call out NADAA for refusing to use the power of the state, as Commander-In-Chief, to arrest and prosecute those funding and profiting from the destruction of our environment, gov't knows them. pic.twitter.com/Sg988CPQIn — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) October 15, 2022

The NDC MP's sentiment comes after some selected members of the clergy stepped up their support for the government’s fight against galamsey.Dozens of these Christian leaders took a tour of some galamsey sites in the Eastern region to assess the level of damage and to pray for divine intervention on the issue.

The area was heavily forested and they were accompanied by some security officials. Some of the shots show what appears to be abandoned excavators and other mining machinery.



In a video shared by Accra-based UTV, titled: “Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana tour some 'galamsey' sites in Eastern Region,” the leaders are seen at the site singing patriotic songs, including the infamous ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’ and other patriotic songs.



They are later seen offering prayers.



“We pray that our people will humble themselves and change from our wicked ways… heal our land and save us, heal our nation,” the pastor leading the prayer is heard saying.



Watch the video below:





Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.











PEN