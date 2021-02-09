Praying instead of implementing a national policy to fight coronavirus will worsen our case – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, the Insight newspaper

Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said Government’s reliance on Fasting and Prayers rather than instituting measures to help curb the deadly COVI-19 has led to the surge in numbers in the country.

Currently, Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases are 6, 707 after 795 new cases were recorded by the Ghana Health Service.



Also, the country’s death toll is currently on a surge as the latest update indicates that the death toll is 472.



The second wave of the deadly pandemic is wrecking the country and robbing it off its human resources.

Reacting to the rise in the numbers Kwesi Pratt who lost his brother to the deadly disease said instead of government to fashion out proper measures to fight the disease, the government resorted to fasting and prayers.



He said “when the virus started spreading, what were we told? Our government-organized days and nights of prayers to drive away from the virus. We were told to pray. We’ve prayed for one year long and the virus continues to kill. It has killed my brother. My brother was a prominent member of the Scriptures Union of Ghana and a faithful attendee of the Ridge Church. He used to shout and pray but he died.



He continued “A lot of people believe in prayers. They are entitled to believe in it but prayer cannot be a national policy for fighting a virus. It is reckless. It is foolish for a nation faced with this pandemic to resort to prayers because we do know that all over the world it has not solved the problem”.