Pre-schoolers are prone to urinary tract Infection due to neglect - Paediatrician

Paediatrician at the Korle Bu Hospital, Dr. Annie Owusu

Urinary Tract infection, popularly known as UTI, is a bacterial infection that affects the urinary tract and components involved in urine production. This happens when bacteria get into the wrong tract of the body.

Speaking on the Health Segment of GTV Breakfast Show, a Paediatrician at the Korle Bu Hospital, Dr Annie Owusu stated that the major cause for UTI in children and especially in girls is when they are cleaning themselves after using the restroom due to improper cleaning.



"Pre-schoolers are the ones much prone to this infection, mostly as a result of neglect”.

Dr. Owusu noted that UTI can be attributed to some symptoms that indicate other illnesses including fever, constant vomiting and diarrhoea, sluggishness and lack of appetite in toddlers whilst Pain in urination or frequent urination, cloudy urine and colourization are common in older children.



She advised that although some illnesses could be swept under the carpet, Parents should endeavour to treat UTIs with urgency as neglect could lead to extreme cases such as kidney failure in kids.