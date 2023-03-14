Pregnant JHS student killed, head chopped off at Assin Asane

Police have since commenced investigation into the matter

Residents of Nsane near Ayaase in the Assin South District of the Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock and fear following the murder of a 15-year-old school girl by unknown assailants.

The deceased, Priscila Ataa Botwey aka Atta Kakra was found lying in a supine position stripped naked with her head chopped off, and lying at a distance of about three meters away from the body in a bush on the outskirt of the town.



The body which was in a decomposed state with her attire covering the neck where it was chopped off.



The deceased, a Junior High School 1 pupil of Assin Jakai Basic School was said to be 5 months pregnant and lived with her grandparents in the same town.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that on Wednesday, 8th March 2023, at about 10 am, the deceased was seen arguing with her boyfriend, Nana Yaw, a Taxi Driver stationed at Abura Dunkwa over the pregnancy.



After that, the deceased and her boyfriend were not seen in the town until Sunday, March 12,2023 in the evening when the deceased body was found in a bush with her head cut off.

The grandfather of the deceased, Joseph Yankson had earlier reported to the Nyankomase Ahenkuro police command over her missing granddaughter.



However, one Kojo Boadi, a farmer had reported to the grandfather that when he was going to his farm he came across flies hovering around a particular location in a bush. He became curious to find out what was happening only to find a human body lying down dead.



He further accompanied him to the exact location and later found out that the said person was his granddaughter who had been gruesomely killed.



A team of police officers at Nyankomase Ahenkuro led by Detective Lance Corporal Nii Armah Ashitey, visited the crime scene and conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue.



Police have commenced investigation and have launched a manhunt for the boyfriend of the deceased who is on the run.