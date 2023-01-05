1
Menu
News

Pregnant mothers urged to attend ante-natal clinics

Pregnant Woman File photo

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Mrs. Grace Nyarko Yeboah, a Senior Staff Nurse at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, has advised pregnant mothers to attend ante-natal health care clinics to prepare well for safe delivery.

She said attending ante-natal clinics and following the pieces of advice by health staff, coupled with prayers helps lot to avoid complications during childbirth.

This, she said, also guarantees the safety of mother and baby.

Mrs. Yeboah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency about ante-natal clinic attendance and number of births recorded at the hospital during the Christmas and New Year festive season at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

She said the hospital recorded 15 births-11 males and four females on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and one birth on the New Year’s Day.

There were two deliveries by caesarian section, but the babies and their mothers were in a stable condition and had been discharged.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: