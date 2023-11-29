Pregnant woman, 5 others crushed to death in Sunyani crash

The cause of the accident is not readily known

Six people have been crushed to death on the Sunyani-Drobo road, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reported on Facebook.

The crash involved a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Astra.



The post on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, said: "Fire Service rescuers from the Berekum Fire Station bravely responded at 1132 hours to a devastating accident involving an Opel Astra cab (GT 5597-12) and a Toyota Corolla car (AS 150-22).”



"The collision which occurred on the Sunyani-Drobo Road in the Bono Region claimed 6 lives on the spot, including a pregnant woman.”

“The cause of the accident is not readily known.



“The two cars collided head-on and veered off the road into a nearby bush causing severe damages to both cars.”