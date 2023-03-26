4
Pregnant woman, 5 pupils escape death after bridge collapses

Volta Bridge Students Residents are calling on the District Assembly to fix the bridge to avert any disaster

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

An eight-month-old pregnant woman and five pupils escaped death by a whisker after a dilapidated bridge they were using which links Have and Avevoyoe communities in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region collapsed.

The pregnant woman and the pupils nearly drowned in the running water under the bridge on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The resident are blaming the District Chief Executive for the area for refusing to attend to their calls after several pleas to fix the bridge.

According to the residents, they have no option but to still use the collapsed bridge which is now a death trap as they have no other route to use.

Meanwhile, some parents both in the Have and Aveyoyoe Communities have threatened to let their wards boycott school until the bridge is properly fixed to prevent them from dying.

They are calling on the DCE to immediately come to their aid and gave the bridge fixed to prevent deaths

