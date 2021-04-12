Pregnant woman killed in a fire outbreak at Manso Aponapon

Esther Kwabena died in a fire outbreak

A pregnant woman, Esther Kwabena, was among four people who were burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Manso Aponapon in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred Saturday around 11 pm.



The deceased include the husband of the pregnant woman, Kofi Owusu, and their two children aged 9 and 5 years.



Four other tenants who were in the house got injured and are receiving treatment at St Martin’s hospital in Agroyesum.



Confirming the incident to 3news.com, the Amansie South NADMO coordinator

Edward Oduro Nsiah said he received a distress call around 12 am Sunday about the fire and he immediately called the fire service for intervention.



“The fire started around 11:30 pm but I received a call around 12 am. I immediately reached out to the fire service but before they got to the scene, the family of four had already been burnt beyond recognition. The firefighters however managed to douse the flame saving four other tenants in the compound house”.



The bodies have been deposited at St Martin’s hospital at Agroyesum. Even though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the preliminary investigation points to an electrical fault.