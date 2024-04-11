Pregnant woman who was allegedly shot by her ex-lover dies

File photo of a gun and bullets

The pregnant woman, allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend at Adinkrakrom near Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region, is reported to have died at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The deceased, Amoakoaa Georgina, 32, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, a day after sustaining gunshot wounds.



The Assembly Member for Magidaa Electoral Area, Selasie Jackson, who confirmed the story to OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, stated that prior to her demise, the victim lost her unborn child due to the gunshot. He further revealed that the victim had one of her hands broken and her intestines and baby were exposed as a result of the gunshot.

The Assembly Member further noted that Amoakowaa Georgina, after preliminary investigations by police, was shot through the window of her room and was rushed to Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, where she underwent surgery to remove her unborn child.



He mentioned that the police have initiated investigations into the incident.