Pregnant women are highly susceptible to gestational diabetes- Dietician educates

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Registered dietician Esther Obeng-Amoah, has explained how gestational diabetes happens in pregnant women.

According to her, unlike other types of diabetes, not a lot of people know about gestational diabetes because it only happens to women during pregnancy.

Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show, she disclosed, “Gestational diabetes is not one everyone knows and is familiar with because they just know diabetes. Even with diabetes, majority know only about type 1 or 2. But when it comes to gestational diabetes you have to experience it to know about it”.

She mentioned the condition is a build of the sugar level of pregnant woman “this is why usually it is seen predominantly in pregnant women. So, someone may be diabetic however during pregnancy they get diagnosed of having the condition.

So, basically gestational diabetes is just diabetes in pregnancy. If you have diabetes outside pregnancy, it is not gestational diabetes,” she said.

