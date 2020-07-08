General News

Premix C’ttee chairman fingered in fuel smuggling scheme

The Kwesimintsim Police Command in the Western Region has arrested two taxi drivers for allegedly smuggling six drums of petroleum products suspected to be premix fuel to a fuel station at Asakai, a farming community in the Effia – Kwesimintsim Municipality.

One of the taxi drivers identified as Pope Pius is said to have confessed to the police that he was sent by the Premix Committee Chairman for Bentir, a fishing community in the Shama District, Robert Ackonu, popularly known as Kwesi Woode, to deliver the product to their customer at the station.



Narrating the event leading to the arrest of Anthony Nyankom and Pope Pius, an NPP Polling Station Organizer for Aboadze Roman Catholic, George Abakah, revealed he had a tip-off that someone had smuggled premix from Bentir and decided to monitor the said consignment to its final destination.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Member for the Shame District who is also the assembly member for the area Emmanuel Mark Ackon said Mr Woode is innocent of the allegation.

