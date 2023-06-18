Prempeh College names dormitory after Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh with former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Source: Kofi Abrefa, Contributor

School Authorities of Prempeh College at colourful event on Saturday, 17th June, 2023 at the school premises named a dormitory block after Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

An alumnus of the school, the honour according to the school authorities was in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards the transformation of the face of the school in recent times.



Dr. Prempeh shared the prestige of the day with his paternal granduncle and mentor, former President Kufuor, also an ‘an amanfoo’ who had the biggest auditorium of the school named after him; “J.A. Kufuor Auditorium”.



The former President was also honoured in recognition of his outstanding leadership, making Prempeh college to earn at one time, an accolade as the Presidential College.



In a keynote address, Konongohene, Dr. Nana Awuah Abedimasa II, a member of the school’s Interim Management Committee that worked until 10th May, 2023, recounted the immeasurable support the school has and continues to receive from Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



“Prempeh College is so personal to him and he never gets tired of us. In our difficult moments, he always pulls through for us. It was a no brainer, deciding to honour him this way”.



Nana Abedimasa said the former President and his grandnephew the Energy Minister were being honoured in their life time to serve as an inspiration to the rest of society moving away from old age practice of recognizing only the dead.

“Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has done tremendously well and for me, there are no questions conferring this life time honour” on him.



On his part, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh expressed his delight at the honour saying that it is humbimg that his modest contributions are recognized.



“I want to reiterate my firm belief in making an impact in the society I find myself. Afterall that is the essence of leadership; to be able to positively affect lives.



“For me, everything I have done and continue to do for Prempeh College is also in honour of my grandfather, Otumfuo Nana Sir Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II whose true intention for establishing the college was to promote education not only in the Asante Kingdom but the entire country. I cannot depart from this sacred duty” Dr. Prempeh remarked.



The Manhyia South law maker advised the current cohort of students to place so much premium on their academic work as according to him, it is the key to realizing their dreams and even proceeding to become better in the near future.



The ceremony also witnessed the naming of another dormitory block after former headmaster of the school from 1961 to 1963, Mr. Arthur Clarke, “Arthur Clarke House”.