Prempeh College old students congratulate new Chief of Defense Staff on his elevation

Some of the old students of Prempeh with the new CDS Lt Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah

Prempeh College Old Students have paid a courtesy call on the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah and congratulated him on his promotion.

Until his elevation to this high office in January 2024 by President Akufo-Addo, the former student of Prempeh College, served as the Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The Prempeh College Old Students group was led by the Global President and Board Chairman of Prempeh College, Senior Benjamin Kweku Acolatse Esq., who also doubles as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in charge of Finance and Administration.



He was accompanied by some members of the 1981/1983 year group led by Senior Kwaku Asamoah Addo and the President of the Greater Accra branch Senior Eric Osei Afriyie.



The group was at the Military headquarters on Thursday, 8th February 2024 to, among other things, show their support to their very own for his achievement and wish him well in his new office, a role they believe he will perform without a shred of doubt due to his foresight, love and long service to mother Ghana, imbued in him by his almar mater, Prempeh College.



In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff expressed his profound appreciation to the Amanfo) fraternity especially the 1981/1983 year group for always being there for him in both good and bad times.

Senior Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah recounted his days at the College as a Cadet Corp, a period that shaped his love into service. Though many of his colleagues gained admission to various universities, He chose the army over business administration at the University of Ghana.



The Prempeh College Old Students presented the CDS, a plaque from the 1981/1983 year group , an artistic portrait of himself done by students of the visual arts department of Prempeh College and a certificate of honor from Prempeh College Old Students Association to honor and celebrate him for lifting high the image of the Prempeh College and Amanfo) fraternity.



Senior Benjamin Kweku Acolatse took the opportunity to inform Senior Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah about some activities lined up for the 75th Anniversary Celebration of Prempeh College this year.



Prempeh College was 75 years on the 5th of February 2024. A special guard of honor was held by the College Cadet Corps at Prempeh College on that day with an official launch scheduled for Saturday, 24th February 2024 at Prempeh College. He was accordingly invited to grace the occasion.