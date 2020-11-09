Prempeh College wins 2020 International Robotics Championship for Ghana

Prempeh College is an all-boys high school in Kumasi

Ghana is establishing its dominance in the crucial field of robotics, with a second consecutive win at the high profile Robofest World Championship.

This year’s competition which was held online due to COVID-19 related challenges witnessed the fruition of the formal collaboration between Christian Service University College (CSUC) and Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF)



The winning team from Prempeh College in Kumasi, defeated competitors from Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea and the US among others, with training and mentorship from GRAF, under whose guidance, Ghana also won the 2019 competition in Michigan, US. The participating teams were required to design, construct, and program their robots to act independently and compete for trophies in a variety of tasks.

Following a request from GRAF on 12 July 2020 to host the competition, CSUC provided suitable space from where Ghana’s participation was beamed live to global audiences. A combined team from CSUC and GRAF had identified three suitable halls from where the teams would compete. These halls were also made available to the teams to set up their equipment for rehearsals, five consecutive days ahead of the competition.



