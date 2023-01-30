Preparations to release school placements underway -GES

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Ghana Education Service has announced that preparations are ongoing for the release of Senior High School Placement for the 2023/2024 academic year.
It has therefore cautioned the public not to fall prey to what it describes as deceitful persons that may ask them to pay money to be placed in an SHS.
The GES said such persons must be reported to the Police immediately.
It assured the public it was committed to ensuring a smooth and merit based SHS placement.
