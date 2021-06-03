Preparations underway at Sakora Wonoo as Sir John begins final journey home

Preparations are underway at Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region where the final funeral rites of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John will begin on Thursday, June 3 - June 5.
The former NPP General Secretary died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after suffering complications from Covid-19.
Sir John, an Adventist whiles alive will not be buried on Saturday with the funeral rites starting on, Thursday, June 3, 2021, and will continue till Friday, June 5, 2021.
The release, which was signed by Anne Brown, the Forestry Commission’s Director of Human Resource, indicated that there will be no wake keeping.
The release further stated that the late Sir John's body will lie-in-state for two days at the Sakora Wonoo Junior High School” in the Ashanti Region before it is interred at his residence in Sakora Wonoo.
On Friday, June 5, the family will gather at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School, and a thanksgiving service will take place at Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday.
