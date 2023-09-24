Prepare for more demonstrations - Group warns government

some of the demonstrators expressing their grievances

The Citizens Movement for Transparent and Accountable Governance (CIMTAG) has slammed the Ghana Police Service for the brutality meted out to protestors on day one of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations.

The organisation was outraged by reports of protestors being attacked and detained by police.



Eric Dadson, Convenor of the group, stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Nyankonton Mu Nsem that CIMTAG notes with deep outrage the barbaric and conscienceless brutalities visited on innocent Ghanaian citizens desiring to exercise their constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and demonstration as enshrined in Ghana’s sovereign laws.



According to him, the group empathises with the affected compatriots and stands in solidarity with them in these difficult times.



He urged Ghanaians not to be disappointed as millions of right-minded individuals are preparing to join them on the streets for democratic strengthening.



He criticized the officers who claimed to be citizens’ friends for their stupid, silly, and unprofessional attack on protestors.

He complained that the police action could not have occurred without authorization from state leaders.



The officers were careless, arbitrary, and unmeasured in their actions.



The manner against demonstrators is the lowest point in our democratic quest and must be roundly condemned.



He added that the hostile handling of the demonstrators in the manner in which it occurred is ample testament to the poverty in tact and strategy of our police service in maintaining law and order.



“The Ghana Police Service and government collaborators must prepare for a clandestine mood of unabated demonstrations and agitations, demanding accountability and responsible leadership from the government if unleashing violence on demonstrators remains their signature approach towards policing, despite condemning the unprofessional conduct of the police administration.”