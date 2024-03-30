'Prepare to be president': Kwesi Ahwoi spoke the truth – John Boadu 'rejects' apology

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu, has defended Kwesi Ahwoi, over his recent controversial statement directed at National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on March 27, 2024, the former NPP official, affirmed that Ahwoi's remarks were not unwarranted, asserting that they resonated with constitutional principles.



According to him, Ahwoi did not have to retract his statement or issue an apology.



"Look at what Kwesi Ahwoi said. Psychologists will tell you that there is nothing like a slip of the tongue, and it is so because of the way our constitution is structured.



"It is such that if you are a sitting president and you die, your vice will take over. So, he will surely say it is bound to happen…



"In my view, he has spoken the truth, and maybe we can do something about our constitution, but I don't know what can be done. It is too dangerous for us as a country to have a vice taking over when a sitting president dies.



"So, for me, his apology is not needed because the context is right,” he said.

Kwesi Ahwoi, caused a stir at an event to celebrate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang when he offered some advice to the running mate of John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.



Kwesi Ahwoi urged her to condition herself for the role of president as ‘anything can happen’.



Kwesi Ahwoi in a toast proposal, recounted the incidents that led to John Mahama becoming Ghana’s president in 2012, urging Prof Opoku-Agyemang to ready herself to step in, if such a situation arises again.



“John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama.



"Anything can happen, so Naana, be ever prepared as your motto says, anything can happen and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” Kwesi Ahwoi said in a video that went viral.





