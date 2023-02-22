Prepare your wards for 27th Feb. re-opening - GES to Parents

Parent of some students

The Head of Public Relations, Ghana Education Service (GES), Cassandra Twum Ampofo, has urged parents to start preparing their children for the February 27th, 2023, reopening of schools.

That is despite the fact that some of the students are still doing self-placement in schools.



The Ghana Education Service (GES), recently released the 2023 academic calendar for all government schools.



The calendar is purposely released for Senior High, Senior High Technical Schools, Junior High Schools, Primary Schools and Kindergarten.



For double-track students in Form 3 [three] who opened schools on January 10, 2023, the GES noted that they will go on break between April 6–16, 2023, and return on April 17, 2023.



The students will then go on another break between June 2–8, 2023. They will resume on June 9 and stay in schools up to September 15, 2023, to end the academic year for the first term.



GES underscored that JHS 3 students will go on vacation between March 25 and April 2, 2023. They will resume on April 3, 2023, for the second term. They will then go on vacation again between June 16 and 26, 2023. They will return to school on June 27, 2023, for the third term.

According to GES, the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will start in September 2023.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Abena Dufie, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said although February 20, 2023 is the original re-opening date for the incoming Form 1 students, it is for preparations, going for the prospectus, and orientation, amongst others.



However, she said that starting on the 27th, the students would start having serious classroom lessons.



Those who are unable to complete their self-placement can still seek solutions and will not be dismissed from school, she said.



She realized that some were still doing self-placement while others had finished school selection.