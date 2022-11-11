Presby Church declares 3-day 'economic' fasting and prayers

Rt. Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has joined the Church of Pentecost in praying for the Ghanaian economy.

According to the church, most economies around the world are facing economic difficulties and Ghana is not an exception.



In a circular signed by Rev. Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly, the church said it is hopeful that the Lord will step in and put an end to the difficulties facing the Ghanaian economy.



“In the light of this, the Moderator of the General Assembly, with the support of the General Assembly Council, has declared a three-day fasting and prayer from 28th to 30th November 2022 to fervently intercede for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.



“We encourage all congregations to set aside these days to pray for the nation,” the November 10 statement said.



It will be recalled that the Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost declared a three-day (all-day) fasting and prayers to intercede for the nation.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the council, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said that was because the economic challenges that the country had been going through for some time now threatened the peace and security of the nation.



“The church in times like this has a divine responsibility to intercede for the nation, as admonished in Jeremiah 29:7 and 1 Timothy 2:1-2,” it said.



The fasting period which begins on Thursday, November 10 and ends on Sunday, November 13, 2022, is on the theme text: “Ezra 8:23.”



“This prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week. All area heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result,” it added.



The statement also encouraged all members of the church to keep trusting God with the belief that God would respond to their prayers and bring relief to the nation.

“While I admit that this message is coming to you at such short notice, I hope that you will bear with me as we all join hands in this all-important programme.



"May the Lord pour on the church the spirit of supplication, and the burden to stand in the gap and build a hedge for the nation,” it said.











PEN/SARA