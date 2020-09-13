General News

Presbyterian Church extends best wishes to BECE candidates

The Presbyterian Church has admonished candidates to exercise discipline during the exam

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination set to commence on Monday, September 14, 2020, has sent a goodwill message to candidates who will be taking part in the exam.

In a release signed by the Moderator of the Church, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the candidates have been encouraged to observe outlined COVID-19 protocols during the examination to prevent cross-infection of the virus.



The candidates have also been admonished to exercise high level of discipline by heeding to all examination guidelines as well as eschew malpractice during the exam.

Read the release by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana below:





