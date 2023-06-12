Presbyterian Church pays fines, frees 15 inmates at Sunyani Central Prisons

The fine ranges from GHC 460 to GHC 2,640

The Brong Ahafo Presbytery of the Presbyterian church of Ghana has paid the fine imposed on some 15 inmates at the Sunyani Central Prisons to set them free.

The church paid a total of GHC 28, 392 as the fines that landed these persons, mainly youth in prison due to their default I’m payment.



The fine ranges from GHC 460 to GHC 2,640.



The jail term of the inmates ranges from 3-months to 18-months with their ages ranging between 18 and 30 years.



Speaking at a short ceremony to see the inmates off on Friday June 9 at the Central Prisons in Sunyani, the Chairperson of the Brong Ahafo Presbytery, Rev Benjamin Appiah said this was part of the church’s social responsibility.



He said, the church periodically visit the Prisons to propagate the gospel, dine with the inmates and donate items that are necessary for their survival.

However, “When I requested for the list of inmates who have defaulted in paying the fines imposed on them, I was taken aback after seeing that some are serving jail terms because of Ghc 460. With support from members of the entire Presbytery and the Church we were able to raise Ghc 28,970 meant to set 18 inmates free.”



“The processes are successful for the release of 15 inmates today and we hope the courts would sit for the process to begin for the remaining three inmates whose fines have already been paid by the church”, he emphasized.



The Reverend Minister added that, the church would engage the freed inmates to know what they can do so that they engage them to be useful to themselves and the society.



“When I see them I see some big men in them, these young ones cannot spend their youthful lives in prison. If only they are willing to allow themselves to be reformed, we are ready as a church to ensure they make meaningful lives for themselves and the society.”



Meanwhile, with mixed feelings of tears and joy, the inmates expressed their appreciation to the church for their kind gesture, saying they never expected this to happen in the course of serving their jail terms.