Presbyterian Education Unit donates PPES to some Presby Junior High Schools

Headmaster, Akpalu (sandwiched by the students) receiving PPEs from Presbyterian Education Unit

The Presbyterian Education Unit in the Eastern Region has donated some personal protective equipment (PPEs) to some of its Junior High schools in the region.

It will be recalled that government partially reopened Junior High schools on 29th June, 2020 after all schools were closed on March 23rd 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The move by government was to enable the final year students to prepare for the 2020 B.E.C.E which under normal circumstances should be written in June this year.



The government on its part ensured the provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Junior High Schools including all Presbyterian Junior High Schools in the region.



That notwithstanding, as a faith-based education unit, it was critical on our part to complement the efforts the government has made/ is making to protect our final year students from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic while Presbyterian JHS 3 students ready themselves to wrap up their basic education.



In the light of this, the Education department of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Head office-Accra presented some personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the regional Presbyterian education unit which was received on behalf of the office by the Guidance and Counselling Coordinator, Mrs. Vida Nkansa-Kyeremateng.



The PPEs consisted of Nose masks, Bottles of Hand Sanitizers, Bottles of Liquid Soaps and rolls/ Packets of Tissues papers.

The Unit Office under the leadership of the Head of Inspectorate, Mr. Ebenezer Tieku donated some of the Nose masks and the Tissue papers to four (4) Presbyterian Junior High Schools in the region as part of its supervisory responsibility.



The schools that benefited from this donation included Nkurakan Presbyterian JHS in the Yilo Krobo District and Dangbe Tongu Presbytery and Okorase Presbyterian JHS in the Akuapem North Municipal and Akuapem Presbytery.



The other two schools are New Tafo Presbyterian JHS in the East Akyem North District and Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery and Bosuso Presbyterian JHS in the Fanteakwa South District and Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.



The Head teachers who received the PPEs on behalf of the staff and students of their respective schools were full of appreciation to the Unit Office and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for the support. They also promised to put the PPEs to good use to enhance the protection of students and staff against the corona virus disease pandemic.

Source: Ebenezer Tieku, Contributor

