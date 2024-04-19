Prescribe herbal medicines for treatment - Nana Nketia petitions African doctors

Pan-African herbal practitioner, Nana Nketia

Source: Ghana Chamber of Content Producers

In a bid to revitalize the local herbal industry and boost Ghana's economy, renowned Pan-African herbal practitioner, Nana Nketia, has embarked on a tour of hospitals across the nation, advocating for the integration of herbal medicine into mainstream healthcare.

During his visit to the Agnes Ofori Community Hospital in Kasoa, Nketia engaged with doctors and hospital managers to discuss the potential of Ghanaian local herbs being prescribed by medical professionals. His campaign is rooted in the belief that embracing local herbal remedies can not only enhance patient care but also stimulate local economies by developing the indigenous herbal sector. Nana Nketia believes this approach will help in creating an estimated 2 million new jobs across Africa by 2030.



Dr. Michael Yarquah, the resident doctor at Agnes Ofori Hospital, acknowledged that while several doctors have been prescribing local herbs for various treatments, the majority still favour orthodox medicines. “The preference for conventional drugs is attributed to their sophisticated packaging and extensively researched formulations”, he said. Dr. Yarquah urged local herbal practitioners to invest more effort into their product formulation and presentation to garner the interest of hospitals and pharmacies.



Nana Nketia, who also serves as a member of the African Chamber of Content Producers, revealed that his team is actively seeking investments to establish herbal research facilities across Africa. These facilities would play a crucial role in the proper development, branding, and marketing of the local herbal industry, ensuring that herbal medicines meet the high standards expected by healthcare institutions.

“Proper research could unlock the true potential of Ghana's diverse plant life, with estimates suggesting over 4,000 indigenous plants possessing medicinal properties. Studies already show that up to 60% of Ghanaians rely on traditional medicine for their primary healthcare needs, so why don’t we improve on that sector by bringing doctors, regulators, and herbal medicine practitioners together?” he quizzed.



Mr. George Egeh, Executive Director of Humanity Services Africa, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to empowering Nana Nketia in this new endeavour. He emphasized the importance of Humanity Services Africa's medical aid interventions, which serve as a lifeline for many vulnerable individuals. Therefore, the organization will readily support any initiative that increases access to effective and affordable medical care in Africa.



As Nana Nketia continues his journey, visiting more hospitals and engaging with key stakeholders, his initiative represents a significant step towards a healthcare system that values traditional knowledge and supports local industries.