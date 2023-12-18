Presec Legon is having an identity crisis – NAPO 'mocks' 8 times NSMQ winners

Former Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Former Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has asserted that Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (Presec-Legon), is experiencing an identity crisis by attaching "Legon" to its name.

He made the claim at a seminar organized by the University of Ghana Student Representative Council (SRC) under the theme "Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders, the Big Conversation."



Opoku Prempeh, who is also the current energy minister stated that Presec is located in the Madina Atomic enclave, so he cannot fathom why the school has attached Legon to its name.



Opoku Prempeh argued that despite Presec's consistent victories in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), it does not automatically qualify the school as the best in the country. He contended that the title of the best school belongs to Prempeh College in Kumasi, his alma mater.



"Presec is located in the Madina constituency; how is it then called Presec Legon? Identity crisis. They always rush and become second; that is why they’re called ‘Pre-sec’, you rush to become second,” he remarked in Twi.



He added "But what I am trying to say is that they might win and not be number one; they might win and not be the best because the circumstances of the win might be different.



“Look, the newly appointed Chief Justice went to Wesley Girls, and the biggest girls' school is Mfantsiman, not very far away from Wesley Girls. How many times has Wesley Girls won the Science and Maths Quiz?

"So, it is not always the ones who win that are the best, because maybe the number of students Wesley Girls has or takes in a year and the output, they produce…” he added.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.